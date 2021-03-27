2020 One year ago today
A third positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Whitman County, according to Whitman County Public Health. In a news release, the county said the person is a female in her teens. It said more information will follow if available. At least 61 negative test results have been reported. The Washington Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public. … With statewide K-12 school closures extended to at least April 20 by the Idaho State Board of Education to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Moscow teachers say they have been hard at work developing lessons and curriculum to provide instruction at a distance.
2016 Five years ago today
The Pullman boys soccer team is cruising through the beginning of its season, and there is no indication the next month will be any different. Pullman (5-1) has won three straight games. Due to weather conditions, Pullman already switched several of its home games to the road, meaning its record should only improve as their future road games will be switched to home.
2011 10 years ago today
Even in a gun-loving state like Idaho, there are still places where firearms should be off limits. That’s what state senators decided after two hours of public testimony and debate on legislation that would have opened Idaho’s public university and college campuses to firearms. The bill would have prohibited schools from banning firearms anywhere on campus except in undergraduate residence halls. … Moscow leaders are on their way to implementing a comprehensive plan that will keep them from throwing money out with the garbage.