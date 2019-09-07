2018 One year ago today
Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Commissioners expressed interest during their regular meeting in bringing a UI alumni center to the vacant lot on Sixth and Jackson streets. Commissioners have attempted to fill the lot with a productive, vibrant development for years, but nothing has come to fruition. … A 51-year-old man in a 1994 Ford motor home allegedly led officers from five law enforcement agencies on a 45-minute “low-speed” pursuit outside of Viola on U.S. Highway 95. According to information provided by the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit allegedly began in Palouse and ended a few miles north of Moscow.
2014 Five years ago today
Second District Judge John Stegner today told the attorney representing Syringa Mobile Home Park owner Magar E. Magar to submit names of the four tenants he wants to evict. Magar’s attorney asked Stegner previously whether the existing protective order that keeps Magar from influencing tenants excludes evictions. … WSU is hosting the 46th North American Power Symposium. More than 200 students, researchers and energy industry professionals will participate in two more days of panels, seminars and networking. Researchers, industry representatives and government organizations work together at the center, and they talked about what they do and how it affects the present and future of the power industry.
2009 10 years ago today
Eric Spangenberg, dean of Washington State University’s College of Business, said his college doesn’t “chase” rankings. The college’s international business program was recently listed among the top 20 in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. … The Troy High School baseball team has never played a home game since its inception in the spring of 2005. Community members helped start baseball and softball programs at the high school, and although the softball team has been able to practice and play games at the city park, the baseball team had to practice in the high school parking lot and travel to play all its games.
1994 25 years ago today
The University of Idaho’s Student Code of Conduct does not have to meet the same requirements as rules passed by state administrative agencies before it can become valid. That ruling was part of a partial summary judgement Second District Court Judge John H. Bengtson handed down in a suit filed against the university by two students who alleged the Students Code of Conduct was invalid. … A group of leading north Idaho church officials publicly denounced the Idaho Citizens Alliance’s anti-gay rights initiative, likening it to the Nazi campaign of the 1930s. Eight local clergy, who recently formed the Moscow Voices of Faith, said they collectively condemn any erosion of basic human rights regardless of sexual behavior.