2020 One year ago
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories plan to break ground on a new manufacturing facility during spring 2021 in Moscow. The 140,000-square-foot facility is described in an SEL news release as a state-of-the-art plant for fabricating printed circuit boards. It will be located southwest of Moscow near U.S. Highway 95 on property that was recently annexed by the city. The company plans to complete construction my mid-2022. ... Washington State’s women’s basketball team will begin its season as a complete unknown, and probably play out Year 3 of the Kamie Ethridge era as an underdog almost every night once Pac-12 action rolls around. You won’t hear the Cougars complain. They’ll aim to make use of the lack of expectations, perhaps catching some overlookers off-guard.
2016 Five years ago
Nearly 600 people from cultures of all varieties stuffed their faces during the University of Idaho’s third annual Free Thanksgiving dinner at Bob’s Place Dining Hall inside Wallace Residence Center. The celebration was spearheaded by University of Idaho President Chuck Staben and his wife, Mary Beth Staben. “It was something we could do for the university and local community,” Chuck Staben said. He said the event doubled in size from last year, when about 300 people filled their plates, mouths and stomachs. ... During the past several hundred years, Americans have delighted in the crispy skin and moist, buttery flesh of plump holiday turkeys. Whether roasted, rotisseried or fried, the imposing birds spell out tradition to many. Researchers at Washington State University have taken the knowledge of that holiday tradition a step further, discovering that turkeys have been both a source of food and possibly religious rites for Native Americans for at least 1,700 years.
2011 10 years ago
Three Moscow High School students are sharing their musical talents with the nation this morning in the 85th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Senior Korinna Meekof and junior Mikaela Hannon will play the flute, and senior Michael Allen will play the tuba as representatives of Idaho in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band. The band features more than 200 students from every state. MHS Band Director Tom Garrett said this is at least the fifth year in a row that some of his students have been selected to perform in the Macy’s parade.