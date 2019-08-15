2018 One year ago today
Quality of supervision is the most commonly cited reason employees have for leaving Washington State University, according to recently released data from exit surveys issued by the university during the past year. … A fire that destroyed two mobile homes and damaged a third early Tuesday morning at Palouse Hills Mobile Court on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive marks the third fire at the trailer court this month, and it is believed to be suspicious. One other trailer, which was not damaged, was taped off and included in the investigation; it is unknown how that trailer is linked to the fire. None of the four structures was occupied at the time of the blaze.
2014 Five years ago today
Wheat growers in eastern Washington and throughout the state are exhaling a small sigh of relief. On Tuesday, state grain inspections at the Port of Vancouver resumed for the first time in more than a month. Without inspectors grading the product, the grain could not be exported to other countries. ... Delays in the multiple construction projects within the Moscow School District may result in the school year starting one to two weeks later than planned. The start of the school year was set for Aug. 26, but that may be pushed back to Sept. 2 or 9, said MSD Superintendent Greg Bailey. Bailey said district officials will determine the length of the delay based on how many days the district feels is necessary to account for the construction.
2009 10 years ago today
Customers almost forget they are in a barbershop when they walk into The Man Shop. The walls are painted a yellowish orange. There’s a pool table, big-screen television and a “man cave,” which includes arcade games for patrons to occupy their time. The vibe is more bachelor pad than hair salon — and that’s the point. ... The Moscow Civic Association will not formally endorse any candidates in this year’s city elections. The group, which was established in 2002 to work for progressive and sustainable communities, decided to abstain from endorsements after the 2007 election was seen as too alienating. All but one candidate for Moscow City Council in 2007 was supported by either the MCA or the Greater Moscow Alliance.
1994 25 years ago today
Revisions to the growth plan for the area of impact around the city of Moscow were put on hold at Monday night’s city council meeting. The Moscow City Council voted to table any action on a proposed ordinance that would amend the agriculture-forestry zone and limit plot development in the mile and a half-sphere that surrounds the city. … The Ferrari of nightclubs might just be a Pacer this year. Controversial nightclub Xenon was denied a beer and wine license after the Latah County commissioners determined state liquor regulations were not met in a bid to transfer the license to a new lessee of the business. The commissioners denied the license request after consulting with Deputy Prosecutor Doug Whitney.