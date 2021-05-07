2020 One year ago today
SMART Transit, Moscow’s public bus system, announced in a news release that full services will be restored in stages over the coming weeks following the guidelines set in the state’s Idaho Rebounds plan. SMART, which stands for Sustainable Moscow Area Regional Transportation, has continued to provide transportation services through its Dial-a-Ride program during Idaho’s stay-at-home order and physical distancing initiatives resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said. … The three 9th Legislative District representatives in Washington have sent a joint letter to Gov. Jay Inslee asking him to allow Whitman County to reopen part of its economy. Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville; Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax; and Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, want Whitman County to be on the list of counties that can seek a variance from the governor’s phased reopening of the state.
2016 Five years ago today
Washington State University graduate Carl Bunge, who graduates today with a bachelor of science in mechanical and materials engineering, was recently awarded a highly competitive NASA Space Grant Fellowship that provides $70,000 annually in research support, as well as the opportunity to spend summers as an intern at NASA’s space centers. Bunge, along with his advisor Jake Leachman, is working to perfect what he calls vortex tubes, which will act as a more efficient way to cool liquid hydrogen on spacecraft. … Mountain View Road from state Highway 8 to Mountain View Park has been slated for major long-term improvements. The city of Moscow sent off a request for a $21 million federal grant about a week ago. If approved, construction would begin in about six years on an assortment of projects along this east side route that’s being referred to as Moscow’s recreation corridor. The 1.5-mile section of road leads to and from the park, the new Moscow School District Community Playfields, Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center and Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center and Eggan Youth Center, Moscow Middle School and the future location of Logos School.
2011 10 years ago today
After months of training and renovations, Nikki and Brett Woodland are well-versed on French cuisine and ready to mix what they learned with ideas for their new restaurant called Bloom, independent art house and cafe. The owners of Nectar purchased the business from Francis Foucachon in December. The couple has partnered with their in-laws, Brandon and Nara Woodland, to get the new restaurant concept up and running. … Joe Kren said he’s thankful for the support the Potlatch community has shown him and his family during his five years as the district’s school superintendent. Kren is leaving Potlatch, but he’ll be just an hour north in his new job as superintendent of the St. Maries School District. Kren, 48, is originally from Downers Grove, Ill., but moved to Idaho to begin his career after double majoring as an undergraduate in deaf education and learning disabilities.