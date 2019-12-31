2018 One year ago today
Washington is one of the worst states in the country for child care access, and day care centers on the Palouse say coming hikes to minimum wage could make matters worse. According to a recent analysis by the Center for American Progress, 63 percent of Washingtonians live in a “child care desert.” … Those in need of warm gloves, socks, scarves or other winter accessories have a free resource available to them at the Moscow Public Library. Ginger Allen took time to hang up new donated clothing items as she tries to keep up with the increasingly popular “Chase the Chill” charity drive, organized by the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse. Allen, the director of family ministries at the church, said she tries to hang up about 25 items every week but is barely keeping up with the number of items being donated and taken by the community.
2014 Five years ago today
Thefts of package deliveries from front porches is continuing past the main holiday season. Over the past few weeks there have been more than 10 reports of deliveries stolen from local homes, with another three reported yesterday alone. Two from the 400 block of Conestoga Street and the 200 block of Circle Drive in Moscow and another from the 200 block of Southwest State Street in Pullman. … Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman received the first shipment of state-of-the-art batteries that will store energy from renewable resources. By Jan. 22, the SEL campus will be home to 10 of these batteries delivered by UniEnergy Technologies and developed by Pacific Northwest National Laboratories. They will be installed this coming spring. The batteries are part of a $3.2 million grant to Avista from Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Green Energy Fund. Avista itself also contributed another $3.8 million to the project.
2009 10 years ago today
Fists pounded so hard on the tables of the Corner Club that glasses filled with beer bounced in unison. After the University of Idaho won the Humanitarian Bowl over the Bowling Green Falcons 43-42, Kristi Broenneke, a former UI cheerleader, stood on her table and led the Vandal Fight Song. Just minutes before, with 32 seconds on the clock, the scene was drastically different. Lori Broenneke’s mouth flapped open while the Falcons celebrated a successful touchdown. … Latah County Sheriff Wayne Rausch may not have enough funds this year to increase county patrols during New Year’s celebrations tonight. Throughout New Year’s Eve, drunk driving and other alcohol-related crimes are the primary offenses local officers have to deal with. Rausch said he plans to have regular patrols out for the night, but he can’t spend overtime funds because he’s anticipating having to cut more into his budget early next year.
1994 25 years ago today
You may not realize it from the expansive Whitman County wheat fields, but anybody who uses the county buildings in Colfax realizes that Whitman County has a space problem. Departments in the courthouse public services building and title company building are overcrowded with county records. But with the recent completion of a study into the courthouse space problems, the county is taking the first step toward reshuffling and reallocating county space. … The Latah County prosecutor received a formal complaint against the Moscow School Board last week and has begun an investigation into possible violations of Idaho’s Open Meeting Law. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said he met with Kathryn and Karl White Dec. 22, at which time he received their written complaint regarding the ongoing activities of the trustees and the handling of the Whites’ requested review of a high school showing of the movie “Pink Floyd The Wall.”