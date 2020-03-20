2019 One year ago today
A 17-year-old Pullman High School student is trying to persuade the city to change its rules to allow more residents to have chickens. Kevin Lassiter, an FFA and 4-H member who once had three pet chickens at his home at Campus Vista Park but is now forced to house them elsewhere because of city code, appealed Pullman Planning Director Pete Dickinson’s decision denying Lassiter’s request for keeping three chickens. Lassiter will go before the Pullman Planning Commission to plead his case and possibly change the city code.
2015 Five years ago today
Investigators have been doing their best to comb through what is left of the Brocke and Sons International buildings destroyed in the March 6 fire in Kendrick, but the cause of the blaze remains undetermined. Don Strong, deputy state fire marshal for Region One, said the investigation is still ongoing. Strong had been assisting Bill Steele, also a deputy state fire marshal, by accompanying the investigator on the scene from Berkley Agribusiness, Brocke and Son’s insurance company.
2010 10 years ago today
No official decision has been made, but Walmart spokesman Josh Phair said the company is considering closing its Moscow store before the grand opening of its 155,000-square-foot Supercenter in Pullman, which is expected sometime this fall. Phair said Walmart’s official position is that the company will be “relocating” the store in Moscow to Pullman, which could mean one of two things: Either Walmart will assign the Moscow store number to the Pullman location and the Moscow store will remain open, or the Moscow store’s doors will be closed.
1995 25 years ago today
Still feeling the sting of a proposed increase in student fees, students at the University of Idaho will receive another dose of sticker shock when they return from spring break. University administrators have announced proposed increases in student housing rates for 1995-96 that could raise the rent $15 to $30 a month. Director of University Residences Roger Oettli said the increase is needed to continue with planned improvements to the residence system’s infrastructure.