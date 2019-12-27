2018 One year ago today
Palouse Ice Rink officials are still about $2.9 million short of their $5 million fundraising goal to build a new ice rink facility in Moscow. But a $470,000 boost in commitments over the past month could spur more contributions. With roughly $2.1 million raised, officials are a little more than 40 percent of the way to their new ice rink dream. … A lack of affordable housing continues to be a dominant issue across the country, and the Palouse is no different. Partnership for Economic Prosperity and Thomas P. Miller and Associates are leading a study called the Palouse Regional Housing Needs Assessment to find out what the housing needs are and how they can be addressed, said PEP Executive Director Gina Taruscio.
2014 Five years ago today
Moscow First United Methodist Church on Third Street across from the high school has been devoting great effort to improving its tower clock this year. Tom Crossler has been the church’s timekeeper for 33 years. Also a church board member and director of its Bell Choir, he oils the clock parts and conducts routine maintenance, such as resetting it twice a year for the beginning and end of daylight saving time. … Palouse already has a playground for children. Now a group of determined people are hoping to create a playground for adults. Will Hume, a five-year Palouse resident, along with family and friends broke ground on a new bar and grill in October that they hope to open next year. Palouse Caboose will be the first such restaurant since the Brick Wall Bar and Grill burned down last spring.
2009 10 years ago today
With two children in tow, Dianne Cochran and Stephanie Wessels, of Lewiston, tracked down bargains at Palouse Mall on the Saturday after Christmas. The day after Christmas, like Black Friday, has become a big business day because of items being exchanged and Christmas money or gift cards being spent, said Gerard Connelly, owner and manager of Tri-State Distributors. … The week between Christmas and New Year’s is typically dull for Idaho athletics. Not this week. For the first time in more than a decade, the week between Christmas and New Year’s is as busy as any normal week during the school year, and it tips off tonight when the Idaho women host UC Santa Barbara in Memorial Gym.
1994 25 years ago today
The future of Whitman County’s economy may be where you least expect it — at home. With statistics presenting an alarming picture of declining income in Whitman County’s rural communities, the Community Action Center in Pullman is exploring a new avenue for promoting a strong county economy: home-based businesses. ... Every time Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” plays, it triggers a memory in the minds of millions Americans who share a sense of increased anxiety during the holiday season. But, according to one local counselor, increased incidents of depression are often off-set by an increase in support services, and an increase of general feeling of goodwill — sort of like “The Blues” meets “It’s a Wonderful Life.”