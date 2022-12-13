From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

2021 One year ago

The Moscow Police Department believes its new police station on Southview Avenue is built for the future. Specifically, it is built for growth. As the city grows and the department hires more staff, the two-story, 15,300-square-foot building is expected to provide the needed space the current station on Fourth Street cannot. Capt. Tyson Berrett said the department loves working with the community and is grateful for their support of the new building. “We can’t thank them enough,” he said. ... Two businesses that got their start in Colfax are planning to relocate to Pullman’s Main Street soon. Sugar Babe Bakery and Rainier Trading Company will be moving to 317 E. Main St. in the former Pups & Cups Cafe space next to the Audian Theater. Sugar Babe Bakery owner Melanie Voorhees said they hope to open as soon as January, but no firm date has been set.

