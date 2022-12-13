From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The Moscow Police Department believes its new police station on Southview Avenue is built for the future. Specifically, it is built for growth. As the city grows and the department hires more staff, the two-story, 15,300-square-foot building is expected to provide the needed space the current station on Fourth Street cannot. Capt. Tyson Berrett said the department loves working with the community and is grateful for their support of the new building. “We can’t thank them enough,” he said. ... Two businesses that got their start in Colfax are planning to relocate to Pullman’s Main Street soon. Sugar Babe Bakery and Rainier Trading Company will be moving to 317 E. Main St. in the former Pups & Cups Cafe space next to the Audian Theater. Sugar Babe Bakery owner Melanie Voorhees said they hope to open as soon as January, but no firm date has been set.
Longtime Moscow resident and science fiction enthusiast Victoria Mitchell had spent decades collecting sci-fi-themed books, art, costumes and documents over the course of her career. A member of the Palouse Empire Science Fiction Association and a founding member of Moscow’s annual science fiction convention, MosCon, Mitchell spent a large portion of her life absorbed in the world of sci-fi culture before she died in April at the age of 62. Now, her memory will live on in the University of Idaho Library’s Special Collections and Archives. ... Greg Moller, a University of Idaho researcher and a member of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences faculty since 1990, has been named a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors for his work to clean wastewater in Idaho and worldwide. Moller leads a UI team that is among 10 semifinalists in The Everglades Foundation’s $10 million George Barley Water Prize competition.
When Idaho men’s basketball coach Don Verlin first came to Moscow, he knew he wanted to make a difference in the community — he just wasn’t sure what exactly he wanted to do. “I knew I wanted to get everyone in the community involved in Vandal athletics, so I brainstormed with coach (Chris) Helbling and Dr. (Michael) Pickard,” Verlin said. “Every kid needs to read when they come home from school, so we decided we wanted to get them excited about reading and Vandal athletics. It’s a win-win for everybody.” ... Sitting in the passenger seat of her white Toyota Yaris, Jessica Graham gave birth to identical twin girls just before midnight. “As we were leaving the house, Jessica was hit with a big contraction and the thought crossed my mind, ‘I hope we make it to the hospital,’ “ said Matthew Graham, Jessica’s husband. Minutes later, Adele Catherine Graham was born. Matthew took off his sweatshirt to protect her from the falling snow. Filled with adrenaline, he dialed 911 and the Pullman Fire Department arrived just in time for the birth of Zoe Evelyn Graham.