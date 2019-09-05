2018 One year ago today
After 17 years of dogs sprinting and rolling across the turf at the White Avenue dog park next to the Humane Society of the Palouse, the city is looking to rehabilitate the park’s surface and drainage. The Moscow City Council approved an agreement with Hodge and Associates of Moscow for $6,985 to examine surfacing options and a drainage plan and provide construction estimates for the project. … Following the first day of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing to the U.S. Supreme Court, legal scholars with UI say he represents a possible shift to the right for the nation’s highest court. UI professor of law Richard Seamon said he had the opportunity to meet Kavanaugh when they were both working for the Justice Department.
2014 Five years ago today
Police say Charles A. Capone became emotional the first time he laid eyes on an Asotin County detective who resembles his missing wife, Rachael Anderson. The day after Anderson was reported missing, several officers stopped by Capone’s business to ask him about the last time he’d seen his estranged wife, said Capt. Dan Hally of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office. The Moscow mechanic was cooperative and pleasant until he saw the dark-haired woman standing outside his shop in 2010. … Moscow City Councilors this week provided $20,000 to the Moscow Affordable Housing Trust. Nils Peterson, trust executive director, said the money coming from the city would help the 5-year-old nonprofit carry out its mission. Its focus is to help people have stable homes in Moscow.
2009 10 years ago today
Trash accumulation has long been an issue on College Hill and has been widely discussed among groups such as College Hill Tomorrow, the College Hill Association and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce Rental Housing Committee. Long-term residents, Pullman Disposal, rental property owners and students themselves point to the hill’s condensed population of young people for creating the mess, but the answer to who needs to fix the problem differs depending on who you ask. … Casey Olson said she tried not to cry when she received her first salute as a U.S. Army Reserve officer. The 2005 Pullman High School graduate was one of two officers commissioned during WSU’s Army Reserve Officers Training Corps ceremony.
1994 25 years ago today
Moscow students won’t have their year interrupted by a strike as representatives of the Moscow Education Association and Moscow School Board settled their contract dispute. District teachers will get to keep their 1993-94 salary schedule according to the settlement reached about 1:30 a.m. … Whitman County deputies and corrections workers agreed to a two-year union contract with the county. The deputies settled for far less than their original proposal which would have given them full medical coverage and a raise of 8 percent over the next three years. Instead, deputies will receive a 2.5 percent raise, retroactive Jan. 1, 1994, through Dec. 30, 1995, a $100 increase for their uniform allowance and an additional $17 extra each month toward their medical coverage.