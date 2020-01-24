2019 One year ago today
The Grand Avenue Greenway Committee will install a colorful sculpture at Neill Public Library. The sculpture, made by local artist Shelly Gilmore, will honor the Ingleside Club, which was a book club founded by Pullman women a little more than a century ago. The artwork, which should be ready by May, will be placed next to the library’s large clock on the Grand Avenue corner. … One of the most pressing concerns facing Idaho higher education is, predictably, funding and its effect on the behavior of educational institutions, according to University of Idaho law professor Elizabeth Brandt. Brandt, who teaches family law at UI where she has been on faculty since 1988, spoke of the difficulties facing higher education institutions in a meeting of the League of Women Voters of Moscow.
2015 Five years ago today
A recent poll found that more Idaho residents approve of using public rangelands throughout the state for grazing animals, as well as recreational activities, than people may have expected. For Karen Launchbaugh, University of Idaho grazing ecologist and Rangeland Center director, it is a thrill to see the response from community members. … In the last few days of November’s legislative campaigns, Idaho Democrats financed a mailing for 5th District House candidate David Suswal, touting his credentials as a “Tea Party conservative.” Suswal, who calls himself a libertarian with no Tea Party ties, said he was unaware of the mailing until after it came out.
2010 10 years ago today
This month’s spring-like weather took a hiatus just long enough for Moscow, the University of Idaho and Vandal fans to celebrate the UI football team’s Dec. 30 Humanitarian Bowl victory. Hundreds of community members, students and visitors packed a foggy Main Street to congratulate UI athletes and coaches, who rode down the street in the back of trucks. … Pullman High School senior Prastuti Singh was surprised when she was named as one of the semifinalists for the Intel Science Talent Search competition. In June, as part of her senior project, Singh began to work with a research team at Washington State University led by physics professor Gary S. Collins. She submitted her research report, “Nuclear Relaxation in CoGa3 Lattice Structure,” to the competition and was selected as one of the best.
1995 25 years ago today
The Moscow School Board could approve the latest version of the controversial materials policy. Moscow School District Superintendent Jack Hill has recommended approval of the policy and accompanying procedures, drafted by a 15-member committee and debated at a public meeting attended by nearly 300 people Jan. 11. … The sewage saga of Palouse may finally be at an end. City council members may have finally found the right design, engineer and price for the long-anticipated wastewater treatment facility. The city has been searching for the right ingredients for a new sewage plant for more than 12 years.