2020 One year ago today
A Pullman mobile home was destroyed by a fire at the Terrace Estates on South Grand Avenue. No one was injured in the blaze and the cause is still being investigated. According to a news release from the Pullman Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke pouring out of the single-wide structure shortly. A resident of the mobile home said she was asleep inside when she heard a large boom. She quickly left the home and could not see where the sound originated. … The state athletic associations of Washington and Idaho each said that their state basketball tournaments will proceed as planned later this week, but the organizations are monitoring closely the situation involving the COVID-19 virus as more deaths have been reported in Washington. Officials in Washington said the death toll numbers six. That’s up from the two that had been reported as the outbreak is spreading from the west side of that state to possibly the east side, and even some areas of Idaho have become affected not by the virus, but residual effects.
2016 Five years ago today
The Palouse Youth Hockey Association Midget team won five straight games over the weekend to become West Kootenay Minor Hockey League Champions at the Midget House Pool 2 level at Castlegar, British Columbia. … Gritman Medical Center and Moscow Family Medicine will offer four new residency positions beginning as early as next year, as Washington and Idaho move forward in attempts to assuage physician shortages in rural areas of the state.
2011 10 years ago today
Snow games on College Hill in Pullman became serious when a 300-400 person snowball fight stopped traffic on Colorado Street and participants built a three-foot snow berm in the street and threw tree branches into the roadway. Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said while snowball fights may be a fun game at times, this one caused problems for residents, drivers and police. Tennant said residents on Colorado Street called police afraid to leave their homes, and drivers reported snowballs hitting their windshields and being thrown into their cars, causing the drivers to be distracted from traveling safely down the road.