2018 One year ago today
For the past 14 years, WSU’s Physics and Astronomy Club has experimented firsthand with the explosive capabilities of pumpkins. WSU hosted the club’s annual pumpkin drop, where attendees painted around 80 of the doomed gourds with an array of brightly colored acrylics before they were heaved from the top floor of Webster Hall, splashing stringy orange innards against the cheering crowd below.
2014 Five years ago today
While Republicans celebrated huge victories across Idaho and nationwide, Democrats fared well locally in state house and senate races. In the House, incumbent Republican Cindy Agidius fell to Democrat Paulette Jordan in a rematch of a 2012 race to represent District 5, Position. … The Pullman Police Department received numerous reports Monday of stolen laptops, cellphones and wallets in the College Hill area. Although the police have nothing specifically tying this string of thefts together yet, Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant said they are probably the result of such a group of criminals coming to town.
2009 10 years ago today
Moscow mayoral candidate John Weber said he is not planning to seek a recount of the election despite losing to incumbent Nancy Chaney by just 40 votes. Weber has 20 days from the time the election was canvassed Wednesday to call for a recount. … A billboard in Moscow meant to reach out to nonreligious individuals has been vandalized for the second time in two weeks. The south-facing billboard sponsored by the American Humanist Association is near the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Sweet Avenue and originally read, “Millions are good without God.”
1994 25 years ago today
The long-awaited Latah County Comprehensive Plan has cleared the first of two hurdles on its way to acceptance. The comprehensive plan, which has not been revised since 1979, has been through a four-year process of public scrutiny, hearings and numerous changes. … A partial integration of financial services between Gritman Medical Center and Pullman Memorial Hospital still appears to be the goal of both hospital boards and administrators, but contractual obligations have delayed final approvals.