2019 One year ago today
A British Car Show is coming to Moscow. Approximately 100 cars ranging from the 1950s to today will be on display for community members to see. … The Whitman County Cougars overtook Spokane’s Lewis and Clark Tigers for the No. 1 spot in the Spokane American Legion Class A League.
2015 Five years ago today
The Federal Aviation Administration announced it will offer a $15 million discretionary grant to the cities of Pullman and Moscow to realign the runway and make other needed improvements to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. … Temperatures may reach as high as 105 degrees throughout the Palous this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are forecast to climb up from the mid-80s in the middle of the week and break 100 degrees toward the end.
2010 10 years ago today
Plans for the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency to acquire what has been described as the “cornerstone property” of Moscow’s Legacy Crossing Urban Renewal District project are coming into place.The agency approved the financing terms for its acquisition of approximately one acre of property on the corner of Sixth and Jackson streets. … A Washington State University student group has started a safety project for campus crosswalks with plans to install sensored flashing lights on Stadium Way.