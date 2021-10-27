2020 One year ago today
Certain city-owned restrooms could become gender-neutral facilities in Moscow. City staff conducted preliminary research to determine the potential for converting its restrooms to gender-neutral bathrooms where feasible after the city received inquiries and encouragement from residents and the Moscow Human Rights Commission. Jen Pfiffner, deputy city supervisor of culture, recreation and employee services, said 49 percent of Moscow’s restroom facilities would simply need a lock or sign change to make them gender-neutral, or restrooms any gender could use, and 16 percent are portable restrooms at parks. ... Like other members of the Washington State football team, Cougar offensive linemen are learning a bunch of new tricks this preseason. But the old dogs of the group seem to be learning them pretty well. Liam Ryan, Abe Lucas and Josh Watson have combined for 77 starts the last two years, and new position coach Mark Weber likes the way they’re absorbing new concepts. “These guys have played a lot of good football, done a good job,” Weber said Sunday in a Zoom news conference.
2016 Five years ago
Pullman High School construction, which debuted a new wing Oct. 17, was a hit at the school board meeting. The project to renovate the school began in 2014, and by the end of winter break, all the construction will be completed, officials said. In the meantime, students and staff are enjoying the brand-new facilities. Even the school board got a new meeting room, and the meeting marked the first time the group was able to use it. “It’s awesome. It’s a great place. It’s a great space,” Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell said. “People will really enjoy it. It’s very functional and flexible for a variety of uses.” ... Area fifth graders listen to a presentation from the Deviant Septet as part of the Auditorium Chamber Music Series at the University of Idaho Auditorium in Moscow. The students learned about the members of the septet, their musical instruments and the classical music they were playing.
2011 Ten years ago
“You are the only person who knows you as well as you do,” Jen Magelky-Seiler told a room of high school students Wednesday afternoon as part of National Disability Mentoring Day. The day was a chance for high school students with disabilities to shadow a professional in a career that interests them. The first North-Central Idaho-Disability Mentoring Day was last year in Lewiston and garnered only nine students. This year, there were 31 students participating in Moscow, representing six different high schools and five communities. This year’s was even bigger than Boise’s, Leviton said.