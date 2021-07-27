2020 One year ago today
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department response times are unaffected during the summer despite the fact several members — many of them students — returned home or took other summer jobs, fire chief Brian Nickerson said. Nickerson said the department averages 100 to 115 personnel during the school year and 70 to 75 during the summer. He said there are about 75 people now. Nickerson said calls stay about the same throughout the year. … The Idaho Transportation Department this morning will open U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 188, 7 miles south of Riggins, according to an ITD news release. Drivers will be able to navigate through the area on a temporary gravel road that was built at the base of a rockslide. The temporary roadway was previously used for a short period of time before additional movement of the slope was discovered, which ultimately resulted in further rockfall on the highway.
2016 Five years ago today
Palouse City Clerk Mike Baggott said he will be leaving his post later this week because of the large and frequent number of public records requests he is being asked to complete that make it difficult for him to fulfill his other job tasks. A handful of Palouse residents have formed a group called STTOP — Save The Town of Palouse — in an effort to “publicly shame” those submitting the requests, which they say are mostly coming from three angry residents who have a vendetta against the town. Steve McGehee said his requests have nothing to with a vendetta and are only done so to make the city and its officials be more transparent. … After 13 years of teaching, learning and building connections in its current location, Success By 6 of the Palouse is desperately seeking another place to call home. Samantha Schumacher, who has served as program coordinator for the past two and a half months, said the program has been headquartered in a house at 110 S. Jackson St. since 2002 with the agreement the organization would pay utilities and volunteers would complete approximately $150 worth of upkeep and building maintenance every month in exchange for their tenancy. Unfortunately, she added, the landlords are in a financial bind and can no longer honor the deal.
2011 10 years ago today
A spokesman for Imperial Oil says a new schedule for transporting an oil refinery module up U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 90 is expected to be submitted to the Idaho Department of Transportation later this week. Pius Rolheiser said the overlegal load — granted a five-day travel permit starting — has been stalled over technical issues related to the semitrailer configuration. Unlike a smaller shipment Imperial Oil/ExxonMobil transport contractor Mammoet moved up U.S. 95, the module will use a hydraulic trailer. … Pullman City Supervisor John Sherman told the city council that staff reductions and budget cuts at Washington State University have had significant economic impact on the city. In terms of building activity, Sherman said 2010 had the lowest number of single family building permits issued since 1993, and the city has only issued 13 this year, compared to 19 this time last year. “That’s easy to understand when there’s been that many positions lost at WSU,” Sherman said. “If you take out the Schweitzer Engineering Lab projects, we’re significantly behind in valuation compared to where we were last year.”