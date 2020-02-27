2019 One year ago today
A former church property on Crestview Street will be the new home for Pullman City Hall thanks to a voter-approved bond, but designs for the building did not include District Court when the 20-year, $10.5 million bond was approved. While it is possible to create space for Whitman County District Court proceedings, it would add an estimated $780,000. … Several Pullman City Council members stated they would like the city to wait before it takes any action on reducing the speed limit on Main Street from 25 mph to 20 mph.
2015 Five years ago today
Pullman Regional Hospital’s care is spreading outside of the hospital’s walls and into patients’ homes. With PRH’s expansion of the Social Worker Extender Program, social workers will be able to travel to see patients rather than have the patients come to them. … Moscow Urban Renewal Agency board members accepted a proposal by Sangria Development for the property at Sixth and Jackson streets in Moscow.
2010 10 years ago today
City and county leaders and employees, university staff, state department representatives and various committee members from both sides of the Washington-Idaho border met at the inaugural Palouse Basin Leadership Roundtable. The roundtable served as a forum for leaders to not only learn about water resources, but also to decide on actions to take to conserve local resources. … The idea of transferring university research into a profitable business was the subject of the Palouse Knowledge Corridor Special Event. Researchers and business leaders from the area gathered to network and hone in on potential partnerships that could propel them forward.
1995 25 years ago today
Another skirmish has begun in the alley war near Moscow’s Lynn and Seventh streets. After having the alley declared a public right of way in April, a couple now wants the city to require a neighbor to take down his 18-year-old fence that they say encroaches onto the right of way and impedes access to the alley.