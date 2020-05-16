2019 One year ago today
Researchers at Washington State University have developed an environmentally friendly, plant-based alternative for Styrofoam that, by some metrics, outperforms its petroleum-based counterpart. The new foam is composed mostly of nanocrystals made from the plant material cellulose, the most abundant organic polymer on Earth. … The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously approved a University of Idaho request to raise the approved cost of the coming Idaho Central Credit Union Arena by $5 million during a board retreat in Boise. The full cost of the project is $51 million.
2015 Five years ago today
One-hundred fifty-eight candidates filed for the 215 positions up for vote in Whitman County by the end of filing this week. Recently appointed state Rep. Mary Dye, a Republican, filed to represent the 9th Legislative District, but will be challenged by Richard Lathim, also a Republican and former longtime Franklin County sheriff, and Democrat Kenneth Caylor, former Othello city councilor.
2010 10 years ago today
About 1,000 University of Idaho students passed the collegiate finish line this week during the UI’s 115th commencement ceremony. The ceremony included a speech by UI alumna and Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Kristin Armstrong. She told graduates to remember two simple questions — do you have to, or do you get to? Students should pick the latter to live a happier life, she said. … An Oregon man, Mike Ehredt, 49, is on a 4,514-mile, six-month run, called Project America Run, which will take him from Astoria, Ore., to Rockland, Maine. Every mile he runs, Ehredt plants a flag for a fallen American soldier who died in the war in Iraq. This week marked his 14th day on the track and the first time he’s taken a break. Through the weekend he stayed with Colleen and Pat Crook, of Pullman.