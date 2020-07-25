2019 One year ago today
Two classic airplanes touched down at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport and will be providing rides to residents. The Flying Legends of Victory Tour features two planes built in 1944, a B-17 and B-25 bomber, nicknamed the Sentimental Journey and Maid in the Shade. … The Pullman Police Department and the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board held an informational meeting in Pullman with local businesses to discuss the rules surrounding age restrictions and fake IDs when selling booze, marijuana or tobacco. Pullman Police Sgt. Jake Opgenorth advised the dozens of people in the audience that it is better for businesses to be safe than sorry when they come across a potentially fake ID.
2015 Five years ago today
Antiques By Russ in Moscow will be closing its downtown doors for good at the end of September after five years, another victim of the Internet. And downtown parking. Owner Russ Wheelhouse, whose wares include things from century-old campaign buttons and embroidered quilts to antique furniture and artwork, said it was a combination of the two that did him in. … Today is the first day of the Moscow Farmers Market being smoke-free for shoppers and visitors. The Moscow City Council approved a resolution that allowed for this policy change. Members of the Farmers Market Commission recommended it after receiving complaints.
2010 10 years ago today
From baptismal font to kitchen sink, from altar to counter top and from choir balcony to library, the Gages, Bruce, 47, and Rosemary, 49, are transforming every room of the 1950s Church of the Nazarene in Palouse from its original ecclesiastical purpose to suit their residential needs. The Gages bought the church about five years ago and have been working on remodeling the building for about three while they live in the parsonage next door. ... Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise was stolen from Arrow Machinery in Colfax. Law enforcement was dispatched to a possible burglary in progress at the business on U.S. Highway 195. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the showroom window had been broken and it appeared entry had been made. Merchandise stolen included Stihl chainsaws, trimmers, cut-off machines and blowers.