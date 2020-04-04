2019 One year ago today
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Washington State University’s campus this week to discuss the urgency of climate change. He said the visit was not related to his presidential bid, but he is the first presidential candidate to speak on the Palouse since John F. Kennedy. … NPR special correspondent Melissa Block was honored with WSU’s Edward R. Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award. Block is a 30-year veteran broadcast journalist, known as co-host on “All Things Considered.”
2015 Five years ago today
A group of more than 350 students and professors marched on Washington State University’s campus in their “March Against Ignorance.” The protest comes as a response to an altercation between a white fraternity member and a black student more than a month ago. … The Pullman High School baseball team grabbed another dramatic victory in its makeup contest against Clarkston, giving Pullman its third walk-off win in a week. Pitcher Michael Peterson delivered the game-winning hit.
2010 10 years ago today
University of Idaho officials are reviewing bids for what could be a million-dollar contract for security personnel on campus. The university is looking at seven bids, though the city of Moscow has held the campus policing contract since 1966 through the Moscow Police Department. … The 26th annual Moscow Central Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt drew 400 children and parents Saturday at the East City Park in Moscow. Organizers ensured each child got at least one egg.