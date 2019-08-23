2018 One year ago today
Repairs to several crumbling sections of Washington State University’s 14-mile steam tunnel network is on budget, on time and expected to be completed by October, a WSU official said. The tunnels distribute as much as 400,000 pounds of steam per hour to nearly every building on campus, except for a handful of facilities that run off of their own boilers. … WSU President Kirk Schulz discussed fiscal goals, record enrollment and the future of Washington higher education in a back-to-school event with the media. Schulz began by discussing school budgets and fundraising efforts. He said while the final budget numbers are not available as of yet, the school is on track to exceed its target to decrease annual overspending from $30 million to $20 million in the first year.
2014 Five years ago today
Students in Latah County are projected to become more diverse, younger, more urban and slightly better off financially by the year 2019, while, overall, Idaho will see an increase in older, poorer students. In a study conducted by the Idaho Charter School Network, originally intended to discover where new charter schools would best be built and how those schools would operate, the astounding shifts in projected school demographics were discovered, said Terry Ryan, ICSN president. … The Pullman school district notified parents of “under a dozen” grade school students that their children will be unable to attend the first day of school because of overcrowding in the classrooms. School officials say the children have been placed on a waiting list.
2009 10 years ago today
The National Lentil Festival was the last thing on the minds of hundreds of University of Idaho students. Comedian John Mulaney, who wore a UI T-shirt, compared Palousafest to trick-or-treating. Dozens of booths lined Sixth Street through campus, and more tables lined the path to the Theophilus Tower. The event attracted hundreds of new and returning students, many who were in Moscow for the first weekend ever. … Bomb squad technicians destroyed a possible pipe bomb along the Snake River in southern Whitman County. They located a 14-inch galvanized pipe with caps on both ends. A wick, which appeared burnt, projected from the body of the pipe.
1994 25 years ago today
The Latah County commissioners delayed a decision on whether to recognize a sheriff’s employees union this morning, stating they needed legal advice on the union and wanted more citizen input. Representatives for the sheriff’s employees submitted a petition in July with 33 signatures of sheriff’s department employees supporting the move to a union and asked for county recognition. The sheriff’s department has 40 full-time employees. … The city council discussed a sewage facility plan that could save Palouse millions of dollars. The council was presented with two wastewater treatment facility designs. But the cheaper of the two designs may not qualify for a $2.5 million grant, oddly making the more expensive design cost the city less.