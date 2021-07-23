2020 One year ago today
While COVID-19 is present in Moscow’s wastewater, Tyler Palmer, deputy city supervisor of public works and services, said there is no risk for the virus in the city’s drinking water, effluent and reclaimed water. “Moscow’s water is drawn from an aquifer system that is several hundred feet deep, and protected by thick clay layers,” according to a city of Moscow Facebook post in March. “The first time your water sees the light of day in many lifetimes is when it comes out of your tap, as it is pumped straight from the aquifer into the distribution system with no exposure.” … Moscow’s Mann Building, at 221 E. Second St., is closed after a city employee stationed at the building tested positive for COVID-19, according to a city news release. The building, which houses the engineering, planning and building safety divisions, will be closed until the structure is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and is safe to be occupied. During the closure, private and public construction inspection services will continue to be provided by staff working remotely
2016 Five years ago today
According to Offender Watch — a national sex offender management system — there are 67 convicted sex offenders living in Latah County. The same reporting website says there are only 10 such offenders in Whitman County. Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said the difference comes from the fact that the names and addresses of Level 1 sex offenders are not required to be published in Washington state. At any given time, he said, the county really has around 70 offenders residing within its borders. … This summer has been the first time — and will be perhaps the last time for the foreseeable future — that Luisa Graden has been able to slow down and catch her breath since she started high school. The reprieve for the recent Moscow High School graduate will be a short one, as she will be heading east to Yale University next month. Graden excelled in the classroom and participated in many clubs and organizations in high school, including the Moscow High Environmental Club and the Human Rights and International Club.
2011 10 years ago today
Moscow volunteer firefighters were unable to save a Washington Street triplex from severe fire damage. Firefighters responded to 321 N. Washington St. to find the south side of the two-story building’s roof in flames, said Capt. Dan Carscallen. The fire spread through the walls and into the attic quickly, Carscallen said, because of the age of the house — around 100 years — and it was accelerated by the cedar shakes and siding and sawdust insulation. … After a successful first Pullman ArtWalk last year, Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson presented the founder of the event the Mayor’s Award for excellence in art. Carrie Vielle, a mixed-media artist, said she was “speechless” when event chairwoman Marie Dymkoski announced the award at Sam Dial Jewelers, where Vielle’s art is being displayed for the second annual Pullman ArtWalk, which runs through today. Dymkoski said Vielle was an obvious choice for the first Mayor’s Award, both because of her skill and for doing the legwork to create the Pullman ArtWalk from scratch.