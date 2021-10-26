2020 One year ago today
The first snowstorm of the season snapped tree branches, interrupted power to homes in places and clogged city streets with slush. But it wasn’t enough to keep people away from the second-to-the-last Moscow Farmers Market of the season. Moscow city street crews were out at 4:45 a.m. to sweep the streets and sidewalks and create safe passage for farmers market patrons, said Amanda Argona, community events manager for the market ... The monsters, ghosts and ghouls that stalk the town of Palouse every October are taking a vacation this year. The organizers of the annual Haunted Palouse decided to cancel the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They hope to continue the event next year. Haunted Palouse co-chairwoman Nicole Flansburg said the volunteers discussed organizing a low-contact or no-contact event this year. They ultimately decided the health risks of inviting crowds of people to Palouse were too great, however. “We all miss it,” she said.
2016 Five years ago today
The inaugural Moscow High School Spike for a Cure and annual Dig 4 Pink Genesee High School and Troy High School volleyball fundraisers brought in $4,000 to support Gritman’s Bosom Buddies program, a fund that helps local women receive mammograms free of charge, no matter their insurance status. Held Sept. 29 and Oct. 10, money was raised by charging admission to the games; selling ice cream cone donations by Baskin Robbins; hosting a bake sale and a silent auction with baskets created by the teams; and auctioning jerseys and T-shirts, which were donated by Gritman Medical Center.
2011 Ten years ago today
Washington State University Regent Laura Jennings said it was a “good sign” that questions revolved around finances after a discussion about proposed improvements to the south end of Martin Stadium in Pullman. The Board of Regents will decide whether to approve the $80 million project during their upcoming meeting Nov. 17-18 in Spokane, but Jennings indicated during a special meeting that the improvements most likely will be allowed to move forward. ... The Moscow School District anticipates saving some money in the future thanks to a series of lighting upgrades provided by the Idaho State Department of Education and stimulus funds. Superintendent Dale Kleinert told the Moscow School Board that an energy scoping audit last year uncovered several deficiencies within the district, such as in HVAC systems and single-paned windows. However, outdated fluorescent lighting fixtures caught the attention of the state department and prompted the project. Kleinert said the project is worth about $200,000, but the school district isn’t responsible for the bill. “We’re paying absolutely no money for this project,” he said. “It’s completely taken care of through (the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act) and the State Department of Education.”