2020 One year ago today
University of Idaho Dean of Students Blaine Eckles said the absence of students on campus due to COVID-19 concerns is “absolutely heartbreaking.” Classrooms remain empty as students were encouraged to stay home and classes moved online following spring break at the UI and Washington State University. … Hundreds of people have lost their jobs in north central Idaho since health officials began recommending people limit social contact to curb the spread of COVID-19. More than 400 employees have been “downsized” in Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho and Clearwater counties, and hundreds of others have had their work hours cut dramatically because of the coronavirus, said Kathryn Tacke, regional economist with the Idaho Department of Labor in Lewiston, in an email.
2016 Five years ago today
Latah County Sheriff Wayne Rausch is preparing for his upcoming retirement and an end to a 32-year-long career in law enforcement. Rausch, who started with the department in 1997, said when he was elected as the Latah County sheriff in 2004 he was inspired to better the working conditions and upgrade outdated equipment and technology in the department. Rausch said during his tenure as sheriff he increased wages within the department, improved countywide radio receivers and worked to provide better equipment and vehicles. … Whitman County ranks fourth among Washington’s counties in the number of structurally deficient bridges (11) within its borders. The Washington State Department of Transportation has put a pair of bridges in Colfax leading to state Highway 26 and U.S. Highway 195 as the county’s most inadequate. The two bridges have cracks in their superstructure and rest on some of the county’s busiest sections of road, serving as two of the main entrances to Washington State University and the Palouse from the western and northern parts of the state.
2011 10 years ago today
Retiring BookPeople owner Bob Greene doesn’t doubt an independent bookstore like the one he’s run for the past 30 years could operate successfully in this ever-more high-tech and socially networked world. He just doesn’t plan to be the one to do it. Greene says he really has worked out what it would take to operate his store into the 21st century, and if someone wants to continue operating the bookstore, he will throw in the business plan for free.