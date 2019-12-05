2018 One year ago today
Passersby could be forgiven for thinking Pullman’s newest elementary school is finished or close to it, but a quick peek inside reveals there is a good deal of work to be done. Perched on the northwest edge of town, Kamiak Elementary School is nearing completion with an eye on the 2019-20 school year.
2014 Five years ago today
The former Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house is expected to be torn down by the end of January, said Gerard Billington, vice president of finance and administration and real estate officer for the University of Idaho. Bids for the asbestos abatement and demolition of the building opened Dec. 2, with 10 companies responding, said Raymond Pankopf, director of architectural and engineering services at UI.
2009 10 years ago today
Specialists and politicians around the world are criticizing President Barack Obama’s plan to send 30,000 more troops into Afghanistan. Reserve Officers Training Corps member and Washington State University junior Greg Hanshaw said he thinks Americans should give the plan a chance. Though he and other Pullman ROTC members may end up part of the surge in Afghanistan, Hanshaw said he hopes the movement will bring enough stability to the country to encourage a stable, safe government. … Grover O’Banian has heard the chain saws running constantly this fall. O’Banian’s observations are more than anecdotal. This fall more people on the Palouse and elsewhere are buying and cutting firewood for winter heat as the economy slowly recovers and energy prices remain high.
1994 25 years ago today
The anticipated move of two fifth-grade classes at Moscow’s West Park Elementary School into a new trailer is going forward, despite some concern the space cleared for the trailer was too small. Several workers and students correctly observed the trailer would not fit into the hole when it arrived last week. … Pullman residents will see an increase in residential garbage rates in their January bills. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved an overall 7.12 percent increase in operating revenues for the Pullman Disposal Service. Pullman Disposal serves about 4,000 residential and commercial customers in Pullman. For the typical residential garbage customer, the increase will mean slightly less than a $1 jump in monthly garbage bills.