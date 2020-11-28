2019 One year ago today
The official cause of the fire that destroyed a large barn housing a piano restoration business last month north of Moscow was unable to be determined because of the extent of the fire damage to the building and its contents, according to a city of Moscow news release. The fire investigation revealed the barn was heated by an external kerosene heater and a freestanding wood stove that had recently been installed inside the barn. … Shane Brown started the Lane K. Brown Foundation a few months after learning of the suicide of his relative, Lane. Seven people were willing to come on board and help him form the nonprofit foundation.Shane Brown said the foundation’s primary focus is suicide prevention awareness and ending the stigma associated with mental health. The group went through a suicide prevention training called Question, Persuade, Refer, and took part in the Mental Health First Aid USA training organized by the Washington State University Counseling Center.
2015 Five years ago today
Dan Emerson spends most of his time under the hood of a car, or on his back completely under one. “I don’t plan on ever selling it,” Emerson said of his auto repair shop in Albion. Emerson became a mechanic in 1975 after he dropped out of Pullman High School and joined the Army as a wheeled-vehicle mechanic in Fort Carson, Colo., doing regular maintenance, like tune-ups and oil changes. … Bryan Hawn began working for the Palouse Ice Rink in 2007 and had been manager for a few years by the time he left in 2012. After a few years away, he’s back to take the reins again at the Moscow rink. For much of the past few years Hawn has been primarily employed by the city of Cranbrook, B.C., maintaining the Western Financial Place Arena, which has a full NHL-size hockey rink, 4,200 stadium seats and an indoor aquatics facility, along with venue space for concerts and events.
2010 10 years ago today
It’s just after 5:30 a.m. and Damon Burke is getting a full shopping cart through the snow and wind near Pullman’s Walmart Supercenter. Burke makes it to his car where his wife, Traci, has already unloaded a second shopping cart. Traci normally drives up to Spokane to rake in the deals, but this year they decided to stay local. Addie Unger, 17, said she’s been Black Friday shopping since she can remember. Her mother, Lana, said in the years the family’s been shopping, the crowd numbers have dwindled. … Steve Van Vleet’s love for the Palouse’s historic agriculture buildings has led him across the pastures of the area, where he lies on the ground, perches on top of hills and ducks behind snow drifts to get the perfect shot with his Sony camera. Van Vleet’s passion has led him to take a major role in fundraising for Whitman County libraries since 2008.