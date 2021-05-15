2020 One year ago today
The Latah Recovery Center in Moscow is offering some support groups via Zoom so people battling alcohol, drug and mental health problems can maintain critical connection with others while isolated safely at home. Center officials said the Zoom meetings will continue even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over so rural residents, former attendees who move away from the Palouse and those who simply prefer the online video format can continue to stay connected. ... Idaho shut down its Clearwater River spring chinook season in what has become a nearly annual exercise in frustration. It is the second time in as many years and the third time in four years that springer fishing has been scuttled before it really began. Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever signed an emergency closure order on the two-day-a-week season because of poor numbers of fish returning from the ocean.
2016 Five years ago today
As a sea of blue jackets invaded the WSU campus for the annual National FFA Organization state convention this past week, organizers hoped for students and parents to see FFA is about more than just “plows and cows.” Abbie DeMeerleer, executive director for Washington’s FFA, said the students participating in FFA are going to help build a more robust and smart future for agriculture. Some 3,000 students from across the state gathered for the three-day long convention where the event has been held for more than 20 years. DeMeerleer said Washington is at peak membership right now, with 8,800 students participating. … In Idaho’s northernmost legislative district, Republican Party politics has been pulled farther to the right in recent years with the rise of the tea party. But now a new element is pushing the party farther still: the arrival of conservative Christian “preppers” fleeing more populated states who see the region as a “redoubt” — a place to settle and defend themselves when the whole country goes bad. The “American Redoubt” push, which targets Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington and Oregon for a “political migration” movement, was declared by survivalist author and blogger James Wesley Rawles in 2011.
2011 10 years ago today
The Pullman Community Gardens at Koppel Farm, located at the corner of Southeast Derby Street and Pro Mall Boulevard, held its annual spring fair. Musical groups from Lincoln Middle School and Pullman High School provided entertainment for the event, which included a plant sale, gardening tips from the Master Gardeners in both Latah and Whitman counties, recycling information from Whitman County Recycling and information from other community organizations.