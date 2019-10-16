2018 One year ago today
Idaho 5th District candidates gave a wide array of answers when asked whether they accepted climate change science at a candidate forum at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the University of Idaho campus. Candidates were also asked what single issue they would run on if given the choice. … In a race pitting a four-term Republican incumbent against a 25-year-old Democrat, candidates for House Seat B in Washington’s 9th District strike a stark contrast to one another. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, who has occupied the seat since 2007, said his experience gives him a distinct edge over his opponent, Matthew Sutherland. Sutherland, a second lieutenant in Washington’s National Guard, is running a campaign he said focuses on proven leadership and a familiarity with issues affecting working families.
2014 Five years ago today
University of Idaho engineering student Sophie Milam has been reaching for the stars as long as she can recall. Milam, 26, was recently selected — along with two other women and three men — from hundreds of applicants the world over to participate in a Mars simulation study at an abandoned lava quarry on the northern slope of Mauna Loa in the Hawaiian islands. … Pullman continues to grow, and a church may be the catalyst for a crop of new houses about two miles east of the city limits. The Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse hopes to sell 80 acres of its property that sits north of Pullman Airport Road. That property has the potential to be developed into lots for homes. To build a new church recently, the congregation had to purchase 100 acres of farmland, said church treasurer Guy Williams.
2009 10 years ago today
Jeannie Sapp uses food to demonstrate how much weight she has lost over the past two years. Sapp is the lead volunteer of the Moscow Weight Watchers group that is taking part in the company’s national “Lose For Good” food drive. The campaign encourages participants to donate pounds of food equal to the amount of weight they have lost over a seven-week period. … If UI doesn’t find supplemental funding for its research and extension centers in Parma, Sandpoint and Tetonia by Nov. 1, officials will begin a process of downsizing and consolidation that could threaten the operations of one or more of those facilities. College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Dean John Hammel told the Idaho Board of Education that a $3.2 million cut to UI’s Agriculture Research and Extension Service this fiscal year, combined with a nearly $1.5 million holdback announced this fall, amounts to a dire situation at facilities statewide.