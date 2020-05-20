2019 One year ago today
A vintage tractor club made a 6-hour rumble through the Palouse at putt-putt pace when 11 men took on a more-than-30-mile excursion this weekend on rural southeastern Whitman County roads. The procession, hosted by the Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club, started in Johnson and ended in the same town later that day after a scenic loop through the rolling hills of the Palouse. … Some Moscow residents question why a new police facility is the centerpiece of this week’s bond election instead of a space the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Sheriff’s Office can share. County and city officials agree, the reason the joint venture is not feasible comes down to space. They say a joint facility would require 15 to 20 acres of land, which is not available within the Moscow city limits.
2015 Five years ago today
Just more than two months after an overwhelming vote rejecting a $1.3-million supplemental school levy, voters in the Troy School District shot down the district’s proposed $1.2-million levy during this week’s elections. The levy received 43.9 percent of voter support, an increase from the 35 percent who supported the $1.3 million levy on March 12. Last year, voters approved the district’s $995,000 levy request. … Patrick Mittan has been unpleasantly surprised at how some people have treated him because of his blindness as he makes his way around Moscow. Mittan, 45, has been legally blind since birth. Mittan spoke to the Moscow Human Rights Commission on Tuesday about some of the unsettling experiences he’s had with people around the city.
2010 10 years ago today
Wind gusts of 48 mph and falling trees caused power outages and road blocks across the Palouse this week. The Avista Utilities website reported more than 2,000 customers were without service in Moscow. … Amid a handful of local residents’ concerns, a conditional use permit for First Step Internet for a telecommunication tower and equipment shed was approved by the Latah County Zoning Commission. The 100-foot-tall tower and shed will be located on a 25-foot by 30-foot piece of agriculture/forest zoned property owned by James and Sharon Givan. The property is at the end of Paradise Ridge Road south of Moscow.