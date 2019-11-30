2018 One year ago today
After two years of development, a new Pullman eating destination, Lumberyard Food Hall, opened its doors. The interior of the former Pullman Building Supply features wood floors, a high arching wood ceiling, antique chain saws on the walls and metal storage containers modified to hold eight restaurants as part of its food hall layout. It is designed to give people of all ages a chance to try a variety of cuisines such as burgers, pizza, Southern food, Puerto Rican food, salads and a bakery. … Hundreds of volunteers will start knocking on doors and ringing doorbells in 13 communities in Whitman and Latah counties. The door knocking and bell ringing will be part of the area’s largest single-day food drive — the 13th annual Palouse Cares Food Drive and Auctions. Palouse Cares collected 40,000 pounds of food last year, and the goal is to top that.
2014 Five years ago today
Snow falling on the Palouse didn’t stop those wanting to show their support for Washington State University Cougars before the team ultimately lost this year’s Apple Cup. WSU fans were able to forcefully demonstrate their disdain for the University of Washington Huskies before the matchup by destroying an early 1990s luxury car. Cellphones were pulled out to chronicle almost every whack of a sledgehammer against the car spraypainted in Husky purple and gold, after it was tantalizingly placed in front of Todd Hall along Terrell Mall — one of the most traveled areas on campus. … Ashley Lipscomb, the new executive director of the Latah Trail Foundation, moved to the area from Ohio to attend the University of Idaho. But one of the major reasons for her staying on the Palouse after graduating from UI is the existing recreational opportunities — especially those along and near the Latah Trail.
2009 10 years ago today
Rachel Sherman grabbed a warm towel from the pile by the dryer in the laundry room of Pullman’s Holiday Inn Express. She gave it a sharp shake, then folded it into a square in a few smooth motions. Rachel grinned when someone mentioned she’s good at her job. Rachel, 23, has reason to be confident. She recently was named 2009 Employee of the Year by the Washington Hotel and Lodging Association. Rachel was born with Down syndrome, but the statewide award is not specifically for people with disabilities. … Don’t be alarmed if the University of Idaho is without art today. As part of the annual observance of World AIDS Day, departments across campus have been asked to cover all artwork with a Day Without Art flier about AIDS awareness. Dee Dee Brown, administrative assistant for UI’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, said Day Without Art began in 1989 as a national day of mourning for AIDS victims.
1994 25 years ago today
There’ve been no floods, earthquakes or any similar catastrophe. But the loss of phones serving the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, county court, and road and planning departments is an emergency, according to the Whitman County Commission. Incoming callers have not been able to get through and employees have not been able to place outgoing calls, although temporary lines were installed that allow for limited phone service. … Although store officials are keeping quiet, it looks like Pullman could have a ShopKo by 1996. ShopKo officials have refused to comment on their proposed 75,000-square-foot store in Pullman, similar to the one they operate on Thain Grade in Lewiston. But city Planning Director Pete Dickinson said he had been working on the project for two months.