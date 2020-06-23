2019 One year ago today
The J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board awarded Gerald Dalebout, a teacher at Moscow High School, the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Semester Research Program grant. He is one of 25 Americans who will travel abroad through this program this year. … Registration opened for the Wyatt Yager Memorial 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament. The tournament, which will be held during Troy Days, honors the memory of a Troy High School graduate who died in a car accident last summer.
2015 Five years ago today
Former Idaho state oral historian Troy Reeves will present a free public workshop at the 1912 Center. The workshop will offer an overview of how to conduct an oral history from start to finish. … The public is invited to join guest readers from the Pullman Police Department in the Neill Public Library. The officers will read books, talk about their jobs, show off their firefighting equipment and answer questions.
2010 10 years ago today
Washington State University’s School of Music will present Sean Jackson as the guest artist and resident organ professor for the 21st consecutive Summer Keyboard Explorations Camp. … Washington State University will break ground on its 62,000 square-foot, three-story Global Animal Health School Building.