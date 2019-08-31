2018 One year ago today
When Ken Anderson was run over by a city bus in 2011, doctors wanted to amputate his legs and it was unclear if he would ever walk again. Seven years later, he can be found playing racquetball every day on the WSU campus. Anderson, program coordinator for WSU’s history department, said he was riding his bicycle to work in November 2011 when he was hit by a Pullman Transit bus. After knocking him over, Anderson said the bus ran over his legs. … Ginny Saunders, a fifth-grader at Lena Whitmore Elementary School who lives across the street from East Gate Park, wrote a letter to the city requesting the park’s name be changed to Triangle Park to eliminate confusion. She said most people already call it Triangle Park.
2014 Five years ago today
Schools around the U.S. have started taking more notice of absenteeism among their students, thanks to research by the Baltimore Education Research Consortium and the University of Chicago. Pullman High School already has a system in place to discourage absence, and interim Dean of Students Jennifer Hargrave is at work on a program to reward good attendance, Principal Joe Thornton said. … A flooded field, numerous game delays and finally a cancellation in Florida didn’t dampen the spirits of Vandal fans who gathered Saturday at Moscow’s Corner Club to watch UI’s first game of the college football season against the Gators. Fortunately, at the Corner Club, the gathering wasn’t all about the game for some.
2009 10 years ago today
Victoria Gregory is going bald. The Moscow 13-year-old has reached her $500 donation goal for the American Cancer Society and is preparing to shave her locks in support of cancer patients. After realizing how widespread cancer is, how many people are diagnosed each year and the resonating effects the disease has on friends and families, she set a goal to raise $500 by Sept. 10 and shave her head if she made her target. … Idaho public school students will notice a few more whole grains, legumes and fresh fruits and vegetables on their plates this fall because of new nutrition requirements adopted by the State Department of Education. Mimi Pengilly, director of Student Nutrition Services for the Moscow School District, said her staff has been working to develop a meal plan that is both nutritious and cost-effective.
1994 25 years ago today
County officials and sheriff’s deputies met to discuss departmental issues — specifically low wages — that the deputies had asked to address through a proposed deputies union. A request for recognition of a sheriff’s deputies union was delayed last week when concerns over community input and legal questions arose. … Student count for Pullman School District is lower than projected. A lower count means less money from the state and requires the district to adjust its budget. The board approved the budget based on projections and will adjust it if necessary when official student counts are in. Superintendent Doug Nelson said enrollment figures for this school year are lower that he and Dan Hornfelt, fiscal services director, anticipated.