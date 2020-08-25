2019 One year ago today
Organizers said thousands of students and community members attended this year’s Palousafest — the UI’s annual welcome back celebration showcasing local organizations and businesses to new and returning students. Throughout the afternoon, busy throngs streamed past more than 200 booths representing local restaurants, student clubs and social groups, handing out huge quantities of swag and free food. … Jason Hanson takes over the Deary High School football program for departed Ryan Kirk two decades after suiting up for the Mustangs as a running back. “I’m super excited about taking the head coaching position. It’s the main reason why I moved back home was to become the head football coach at Deary,” Hanson said. “For anybody that knows me when I played football for Deary in the ’90s, I lived and breathed football. I’m trying to pass that on to these kids now.”
2015 Five years ago today
Voters approved the Troy School District’s third supplemental levy attempt of 2015. “The school district and school board is so appreciative and grateful for the overwhelming support of the Troy community,” Troy School District Superintendent Christy Castro said. The $995,000 levy passed with 72 percent showing support. District officials said the extra money was needed because of increased expenses and a decrease in state funding. … A more than 50-year-old Palouse morning coffee club saw its attendance triple at the Roy Chatters Newspaper and Printing Museum. Friends and family used the morning ritual to celebrate the 95th birthday of Alan Flansburg, a Palouse native, longtime member of the club and a third-generation farmer on the Palouse. When asked how it feels to be 95, Alan said, “I love the fact that I can look back and see the improvements many will never see.”
2010 10 years ago today
A pair of Spokane men who have pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of identity theft and bank fraud in several states made stops in Pullman and Moscow, officials said. In November and December of 2009, they used names of deceased people, mostly from western Washington and the Seattle area, to create fake Washington driver’s licenses with corresponding fake checks that were used to purchase assorted merchandise from several stores in Idaho and Washington. The men made purchases totaling $1,500 from the Moscow Walmart and Staples. … About 38 acres owned by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories came closer to becoming residential property after the Pullman Planning Commission recommended the City Council accept a proposal to zone the area south of the current industrial park for residential development. The area is zoned for heavy industrial use, but if the City Council accepts the planning commission’s recommendations, up to 15 living units could be developed on each acre.