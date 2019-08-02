2018 One year ago today
After a delay of more than a month, Pullman’s fourth pot shop has firm plans to open Aug. 10. Kush 21, located across Grand Avenue from Dissmore’s IGA, will be the city’s first cannabis retailer not clustered on the 1300 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard. General Manager Gabe Haulk, 25, said he initially aimed to open the store in early July, but those plans were delayed following a city inspection. … Whitman County Historical Society officials said they have arranged to give away an old black locomotive engine perched on the edge of Pullman’s downtown corridor, just outside of the newly named Pullman Depot Heritage Center.
2014 Five years ago today
The cost of the planned runway realignment project at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport has increased to an estimated $89 million, a hefty jump more than the $66 million figure for the project back in 2007. Much of the added cost would be to pay for a wider and longer runway than originally anticipated, said Tony Bean, the airport’s executive director. ... A 29-year-old Pullman man entered a plea of not guilty Friday morning at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax to two counts of unlawful imprisonment. The Class C felony charges stem from a July 27 arrest after he allegedly held two juvenile girls hostage in his home after they and a young male broke into his home.
2009 10 years ago today
Pullman E Street Driving School Business Manager Beth Luxton said sometimes it’s difficult for teenagers to take the driver’s education during the school year because they have other responsibilities, such as schoolwork and sports. She said E Street Driving School is the only driving school in Pullman, and they want to be able to meet students’ needs even while they are in school. … Mattie Bergeson broke two Washington Junior Miss records. The Moses Lake teen was announced the winner of the 52nd annual state Junior Miss program and was the first to be proceeded by a sister — Tanae Bergeson — who took home the top award back in 2004.
1994 25 years ago today
A new mobile home park designed to increase affordable housing was enthusiastically approved by the Pullman City Council. The preliminary plans for the Golden Hills West and Golden Hills East include 125 mobile home lots ranging in costs of $28,000 to $70,000, said developer Lee Daughtery. … UI officials will have to wait until after students return in the fall to know the constitutionality of their student code of conduct. Second District Court Judge John Bengtson this morning denied a motion by UI to hold a hearing on a pending lawsuit questioning the code. UI students filed a lawsuit in April claiming the student code of conduct does not allow for due process rights.