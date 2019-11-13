2018 One year ago today
Sewer issues that caused hardships and even displaced some residents this year at a small Potlatch mobile home park have been resolved and those displaced have returned to the park, said David Keene, owner of Snake River Guardianship Services in Lewiston and legal guardian of former park owner, Vernon Johnson. … In the first of what is to become an annual event, Maialina Pizzeria in Moscow hosted a free lunch for veterans and active duty service members in honor of Veterans Day. Maialina co-owners Carly Lilly and George Skandalos said the idea for the event first occurred to them when they were asked a few weeks ago if their restaurants offer a military discount.
2014 Five years ago today
Removal of shrubbery outside the Moscow Public Library has resulted in a kerfuffle offending some ardent supporters of the institution. One letter writer to the Daily News referred to the disappearance of the plants as “library vandalism.” The snowberry bushes were removed from the west side of the library grounds at the direction of the library administration about two weeks ago. … The Pullman School Board voted unanimously to update its policy on accepting or rejecting applications of nonresident students to attend a school in the district.
2009 10 years ago today
The words “Corner Club” on a mural in downtown Pullman will not be removed. The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee had been concerned the words — which also are the name of a Moscow bar — promoted Moscow business, which was against the terms of a grant that will help pay for equipment artist Patrick Siler used to create the mural. … Ethan Barke enjoyed viewing the art at the University of Idaho’s Prichard Art Gallery. Barke was part of a Lincoln Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade drawing and painting class that visited the gallery as part of a class project.
1994 25 years ago today
The Pullman Environmental Quality Commission decided the best way to encourage apartment recycling in Pullman is to provide options for apartment owners. The EQC is charged with developing an apartment recycling plan as part of the Pullman City council’s dedication to curbside recycling. … For the fourth time this year, a group of Washington State University employees have joined a union. Last week, a bargaining unit covering the library supervisors received approval to join the Washington Federation of State Employees.