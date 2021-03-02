2020 One year ago today
For 30 years and one month, Sally Roberts has been greeting customers at the Helmer Cafe and Store with matronly affection. Everything inside the cafe is pretty much the same as when Roberts took over the business 30 years ago, although she used to sell wine, but now sells only beer. But age and the death of her son finally made her decide to retire. Her departure is going to be hard on her granddaughter, Sarah Roberts, who has worked in the cafe for 10 years. “I will miss her,” Sarah Roberts said, fighting back tears. “She’s my best friend.” … Jazz Fest students briefly traded their musical instruments and vocal chords for the “Smeeze,” “going stupid,” “chicken noodle soup” and other dance moves at the University of Idaho Physical Education Building in Moscow. Rocky Ursua, a 23-year-old former UI student, led the hourlong “Hip Hop and B Boying” dance workshop as part of the UI Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.
2016 Five years ago today
The Sun Belt Conference has denied Idaho’s football contract extension, meaning the Vandals will no longer compete as members after 2017. New Mexico State’s extension was also denied. The University of Idaho released a statement saying it is “analyzing its options” for future football affiliation. … Rev. Mary Beth Rivetti has been blessing St. James Episcopal Church and the city of Pullman for the past 13 years, but as she drives away today, she’s not sure when she will see these rolling hills again. Part of the protocol for the retirement of an Episcopal priest means completely relocating from the congregation’s parish and the city in which it resides.
2011 10 years ago today
Residents may soon experience a more standardized process for requests to have a stop sign installed or removed in their neighborhoods in Moscow. Public Works Director Les MacDonald said a new policy will make the outcome of requests for stop signs — or their removal — more predictable. Under the policy, anyone requesting a stop sign installation or removal would be required to complete a form and gather support for the change from 25 percent of the property or business owners within one block of the proposed site. … Toby Schultz has a message for the lawmakers down in Boise — he works and pays taxes, just like many other developmentally disabled citizens throughout the state. Yet, state cuts to programs vital to their independence appear imminent. Republican leaders in the House and Senate met last week to put the finishing touches on a bill that would cut more than $38 million in the next fiscal year from Medicaid to help overcome an estimated $137 million budget shortfall.