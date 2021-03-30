2020 One year ago today
Residents have gathered under the East City Park trees every May since 1974 for the Moscow Renaissance Fair. The 47th annual gathering, often referred to as the “celebration of spring,” was canceled for the first time ever this year. The Moscow City Council approved a resolution March 16 that closed, canceled or postponed city facilities, events and programs until May 5 because of the coronavirus. “There’s a lot of brokenhearted people,” said Randy Emerson, Moscow Renaissance Fair board president. … The University of Idaho and Gritman Medical Center have designated a former dormitory on the UI campus to serve as a space for community members infected with COVID-19, if needed. Gritman Medical Center in a news release stated the ways it is preparing for a possible influx of infectious patients that exceeds the hospital’s capacity. A former dormitory at the UI has been cleaned and prepared to shelter infected people in a confined area that will protect the rest of the campus population, the news release stated.
2016 Five years ago today
High school students at a handful of public and private schools around the Palouse are about to jump into a brand-new world of bills, breakdowns, insurance expenses and budgeting. Thanks to a financial literacy software program called Banzai, sponsored by the Potlatch Number One Federal Credit Union as a free asset for schools, students can experience the struggles of real life without the credit risk and come out of high school knowing how to balance a budget and a checkbook. Pullman Christian School teacher Dawn Warren said she used the program with a class of freshmen last year and is anxious to give the program another go.
2011 10 years ago today
A handful of children in Moscow are getting a head start at learning the second-most-spoken language in the United States. The students in Gloria Natividad de Conley’s kindergarten Spanish Immersion Program at Palouse Prairie School of Expeditionary Learning are learning about Costa Rica this month, and they took a field trip to WinCo in Moscow to pretend they were shopping in a Central American produce market. Customers doing their grocery shopping watched with looks of confusion and intrigue on their faces as WinCo clerk Ernie Mercado — who is originally from Mexico — quizzed the seven children in Spanish. … Cathryn Claussen was recognized as WSU’s Woman of the Year award recipient at the annual Women’s Recognition Luncheon/ To be considered for the award, candidates had to distinguish themselves in academic work, career, leadership and public service. Also, each had to contribute to the personal growth and success of others, especially women, through education, research and public or outstanding volunteer service.