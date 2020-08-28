A2019 One year ago today
After 14 months of work and thousands of dollars of donations, the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman completed the new Lauren McCluskey Cat Wing, named after the former Pullman High School student-athlete. The cat wing is an expanded space dedicated to housing the felines available for adoption. WCHS board member Kylene Daschofsky said it includes six new kennels, 400 additional square feet of space and a new room for prospective cat owners to interact with the animals before adopting them. … Colter’s Creek Winery, with tasting rooms in Moscow and Juliaetta, received gold medals for its Colter’s Creek Winery 2017 Estate Syrah and Colter’s Creek Winery 2017 Estate Reserve Syrah in the 10th annual Idaho Wine Competition last week at Koenig Vineyards in Caldwell. Thirty-six wineries entered the contest, which featured more than 150 wines
2015 Five years ago today
Republican Bill Bryant, a Port of Seattle commissioner, says he plans on making education reform his top priority if he’s elected governor of Washington in 2016. Bryant discussed his campaign platform with the Daily News editorial board and explained the issues he finds within the current education system and how he plans to fix them. Bryant explained that while Washington has a successful community college system, the K-12 system is letting it down. … In just one season under the Genesee coaching staff, Edward Becker has become the poster child for the values the Bulldogs hope to exemplify. Becker, a sophomore, will play tight end, running back and linebacker. And he’s positive that he’ll succeed at all three spots. “I don’t have any doubt in myself, I believe I can excel at any position, offensive line through quarterback,” Becker said.
2010 10 years ago today
Only a few items remained just an hour into a giveaway of gently used items at the University of Idaho. Item-covered tables and tarps spread out on the lawn of the Theophilus Tower residence facility quickly emptied as waves of students migrated from class to their dorm rooms and grabbed what they could on their way. Students in “The Earth and Our Place on It,” a UI freshman core class, collected unwanted items when students who lived in the UI residence halls moved out in May. Items were stored over the summer and hit daylight for the inaugural “freecycling” event. … Denice Moffat can tell you what supplements and herbs will alleviate what ails you. Michael Robison can tell you how the spacing of your eyes relates to your personality. But for the Deary couple, growing a farm in the wilderness is a constant learning experience. The couple moved into a manufactured home on Elk Meadow Lane in Deary two years ago. There they decided to start Elk Meadow Farm & Nursery, which comprises a large amount of their land — and their home.