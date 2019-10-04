2018 One year ago today
Minimum wage and Medicaid expansion were two topics Idaho 5th District Legislative candidates addressed during a candidate forum at the Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village. District 5A State Rep. candidates Margaret Gannon, D-St. Maries, and Bill Goesling, R-Moscow; 5B State Rep. candidates Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and Laurene Sorensen, D-Moscow; and Idaho Senate candidates Dan Foreman, R-Viola, and David Nelson, D-Moscow, attended the forum. … Whitman County Commissioner Michael Largent, a three-term incumbent, will face his first opponent, John-Mark Mahnkey, in 12 years this November. Mahnkey, a Pullman resident, said while he does not intend to become a career politician, he is running for Whitman County Commissioner to address areas the county has failed to in the past.
2014 Five years ago today
When police and public interact, body cameras are like an invisible set of eyes recording every movement. After what happened in Ferguson, Mo., a lot of departments are looking to get body cameras, said Pullman Police Cmdr. Chris Tennant. The Pullman Police Department has equipped its officers with the small body cameras since late March 2013, he said. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office, though, has had body cameras for nearly 10 years now, said Lt. Brannon Jordan. … After years of discussion, Uniontown Library is edging closer to operating in a new, larger space. Nearly $50,000 has been collected to renovate the town’s old and now vacant fire station into the new library. This will triple the amount of space offered in the library’s 10-by-14-foot location in the Town Hall building. The extra room is much needed, said director of Whitman County Library, Kristie Kirkpatrick.
2009 10 years ago today
WSU professor Orlan J. Svingen is working on a project that could lead to the establishment of a Sacajawea National Historical Park. Sacajawea was a Lemhi-Shoshone woman who traveled with Lewis and Clark. In 1907, the mixed Shoshone, Sheepeater and Bannock people, known as Lemhi-Shoshone, were removed from Salmon and subsequently were enrolled as members of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, Svingen said. Since then, they have been forgotten, but he hopes a park with locations in Idaho, Montana and possibly North Dakota would bring them back. … Jessica Berwick, manager for employer relations and communications at UI, said there are jobs out there, despite the weak economy. UI and WSU will host career fairs, in which numerous company representatives are expected to attend. UI will host its Engineering and Computer Science Career Fair at the Best Western-University Inn. The All Majors Career Fair will follow. WSU will host its College of Engineering and Architecture Career Fair and WSU Career Expo at Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum.