2019 One year ago today
Pullman High School science teacher Johanna Brown won The American Chemical Society’s award for excellence in high school teaching in the Northwest region. The award, named after Washington State University chemists Glenn and Jane Crosby, was presented to Brown during the ACS’s regional meeting at Portland State University. Brown received $1,000 cash, and Pullman High School received $450 toward STEM activities. … Washington state recognized Franklin Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School for student achievement in English, language arts and math, and for the school’s support for underperforming student groups.
2015 Five years ago today
Palouse community members gathered together for a nontraditional baseball game on Memorial Day Weekend in Moscow where everyone — regardless of their abilities — could have a good time playing ball. The event was organized by community members Avila Sofia Woodnowskillo and Rachel Bechtel, after Woodnowskillo began a social media campaign using the hashtag #lethimplay that was instrumental in getting her brother a role with the Pullman High School varsity baseball team. … The Pullman Regional Hospital community outreach health literacy program for seniors won a $15,000 grant. The outreach program, Technology as a Pathway for Better Senior Health Access, used the money to offer free workshops to help participants learn steps for “medical inquiry” using the Internet and technical computing skills.
2010 10 years ago today
The Big Red Barn Band played an evening show at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown. The band played a set with a combination of bluegrass, blues, country, jazz and other string-band music. … Powering through nonstop rain and wind, Pullman’s Jenny Nakata had a big day for the Pullman High School track and field team during state competition in Tacoma. She placed second in the high jump and eighth in the 100-meter hurdles for the Greyhounds.