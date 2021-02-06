2020 One year ago today
A Whitman County couple Roger and Lana Myers have dedicated their days of retirement to starting a nonprofit, We Honor Every American Troop with the help of volunteers. W.H.E.A.T. donates care packages full of food and other necessities to soldiers overseas who do not have access to a base or commissary. … A proclamation honoring the Moscow Rotary Club for 100 years of service passed the Idaho House, two days after it was approved in the Senate. The measure, sponsored by Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, notes that the Moscow club is No. 249 out of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs worldwide.
2016 Five years ago today
The Potlatch Depot will soon be filling up with new tenants as an effort to create a cooperative workspace nears completion. The Washington, Idaho & Montana Railway Historic Preservation Group, which owns and operates the depot, recently received two grants — $5,000 from the Idaho Heritage Trust and $24,900 from the Inland Northwest Heritage Foundation — to help develop the upstairs portion of the historic building as a space for new businesses to launch. … Slightly less than six months after the Pullman Planned Parenthood building was set on fire, the organization was once again offering services out of its longtime home this past week. The organization held an open house event Friday that was attended by Planned Parenthood officials and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s wife, Trudi Inslee. Trudi Inslee told those gathered that no person should “face violence or intimidation for seeking their constitutionally guaranteed medical care, and no provider should ever face violence for giving that care.”
2011 10 years ago today
Just months after watching his business of about seven years burn to the ground, Craig Mitzimberg is already poring over plans for a new Mitz’s Cabinets on Main Street in Colfax. Mitzimberg hasn’t stopped working since the charcoal buildup in his wood-burning chimney ignited. He’s since moved his shop to a rented building just outside of Colfax. With some salvaged equipment, Mitzimberg has been able to keep up with work orders.