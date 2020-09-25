2019 One year ago today
Port of Whitman County commissioners are framing their decision to join the Washington Ports Broadband Cooperative as a way to reduce costs. The commissioners approved becoming a part of the cooperative last week and will hammer out the details of the agreement that will govern the group later. … The Washington State volleyball team continued on its impressive roll Wednesday, beating No. 8 Washington 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams at Bohler Gym. “Ecstatic is probably the first word that comes to mind,” coach Jen Greeny said.
2015 Five years ago today
A Moscow man was arrested in connection to the Wells Fargo bank robbery in Moscow. The 31-year-old was arrested by the Moscow Police Department and booked into the Latah County Jail on allegations of robbery and grand theft. Police credit information called in by the community in helping to identify the suspect and provide beneficial information in the case. … Bob Lonn hopes that by sharing his brother’s experiences as a Marine fighting in the Korean War people will come to understand the realities of war. Lonn’s book, “EXCITEMENT! Shot At and Missed,” tells those stories and experiences of his brother, Kenny, and his fellow Marines, during 1951 and 1952. Both brothers graduated from Colfax High School.
2010 10 years ago today
People of the East African country of Malawi take turns pumping water for farm irrigation using treadle pumps, sometimes hours at a time. Washing State University has provided such pumps to more than 5,000 households, affecting nearly 27,000 people since 2001. WSU celebrated this and other poverty alleviation efforts spanning 25 years. A treadle pump demonstration was set up near the Glenn Terrell Mall. Passersby were encouraged to give it a try. … A former excavation contractor of nearly 10 years, Allen Coahran knows a lot about stress. Thankfully his new day job involves none of it, in fact, just the opposite. Coahran is the owner of Pa-Kua Martial Arts and Yoga in Moscow.