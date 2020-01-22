2019 One year ago today
Moscow residents will soon be able to support local K-12 students with less effort than it takes to send a text message. Superintendent Greg Bailey said in the coming weeks, the Moscow School District will become the latest entity to sign on with Purposity, a smartphone app that anonymously connects students in need with a network of individual donors from the community. … Christy Pansegrau sat down with her black guitar. With lyric sheets in hand, the group of five bellowed out the words to a classic Hank Williams song. They are part of the Palouse Area Parkinson’s Support Group, and at Good Samaritan Society in Moscow they took part in a musical therapy class led by Pansegrau.
2015 Five years ago today
Need for help from Tom Idol, head of Latah County Veterans Services, continues to increase, he explained to the Board of County Commissioners. He was at the meeting to explain what he does for area veterans and their dependents. … The last two weeks have not been kind to the Washington State women’s basketball team. WSU entered its Jan. 5 game against Arizona State with a 10-2 record and high hopes of cracking the top 25 in the national polls. Just 11 days later, the Cougars were a battered team, having lost its fourth consecutive game.
2010 10 years ago today
James Petersen hopes the active clean technology research at Washington State University will take the institution to a different level. WSU was recently ranked 10th among the top clean-technology universities in the country by Shawn Lesser of Sustainable World Capital. Petersen said the university’s relationship with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories might have played a role in WSU earning the high ranking. … Careful optimism and a heightened sense of uncertainty were the themes of the day at the University of Idaho’s biannual faculty meeting. About 130 faculty members on location in Moscow and participating electronically statewide were present to approve a series of revisions to the UI Faculty-Staff Handbook and program catalog.
1995 25 years ago today
More than 2,300 new apartments and dormitory rooms will be constructed on the Washington State University campus during the next decade, according to preliminary plans. That means an average of 200 new units a year will be built between now and the year 2003. A 600-room residence hall, ready for use by fall 1997, is the opening round. The four-story dormitories will be built either near the Main Street entrance to campus or on South Fairway Road, near the tennis courts.