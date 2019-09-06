2018 One year ago today
The city of Moscow is considering improvements to a crosswalk a handful of residents say jeopardizes the safety of those who use it. Safety concerns of the crosswalk, which spans State Highway 8 near Lieuallen Street and Papa Murphy’s Take n’ Bake Pizza, have been raised to the city of Moscow and the Associated Students University of Idaho. … University of Idaho President Chuck Staben said during a UI faculty meeting the Athletics Department will continue to operate at a deficit this year. Staben said the department closed the current fiscal year with a roughly $750,000 deficit. He said he has asked Interim Athletic Director Pete Isakson and Vice President for Finance Brian Foisy to develop a long-term plan to close the deficit.
2014 Five years ago today
A university scientist discovered a tiny new pest in Whitman County that could become a nuisance for local growers. The parasite is a type of nematode, a microscopic round worm that has been discovered in the southeastern part of the county near Colton. WSU Extension plant pathologist Tim Murray said it impairs the crops’ ability to absorb water and nutrients. This can cause uneven growth and discoloration in the crop. … Traffic accidents and infractions have increased by a third in the past three weeks. Pullman police are conducting more blood tests for a drug other than alcohol. Someone here is busily making fake IDs. And many are accepting the invitation to thievery provided by unlocked doors on cars, houses and dorm rooms.
2009 10 years ago today
City of Moscow and Idaho Department of Transportation officials are studying a section of U.S. Highway 95 south now that an influx of foot and vehicle traffic has settled into the area. Two long-expected developments have come to fruition in recent weeks that could pose potential traffic hazards for the section of highway between Palouse River Drive and the Styner/Lauder Avenue intersection. … Ed Norman, the new principal of Moscow’s Russell Elementary School is playing double duty this year by also overseeing Paradise Creek Regional High School. But Russell is left in expert hands when Norman is away. Five of the school’s teachers finished their master’s degrees this year, joining the two educators who already held graduate degrees.
1994 25 years ago today
A controversial city staff salary freeze is still in affect, but the Moscow City Council worked last night to modify the freeze to appease city staff enraged over the action. After a long debate, the council voted unanimously to approve a motion to support the salary freeze for the next fiscal year, but staff will receive any benefits they were entitled to under new salary schedules. … Health officials say water is not the cause of a string of illnesses at UI’s family housing complex. The university lifted its bottled water program. District Health Officer Rich Gabriel said because all the tests conducted so far have come back clear of any contaminants, it’s time to look at something other than water. No new cases of stomach illness or diarrhea have been reported.