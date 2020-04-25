2019 One year ago today
Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond will likely fail. A total of 3,064 votes were counted with an estimated 25 votes left. That falls short of the 3,745 votes needed to validate the election. … The Pullman Depot Heritage Center to have an open viewing of the “burning” of its mortgage. Officials from Columbia Bank will be present to assist in the celebration to retire the $200,000 debt used to purchase the depot from the estate of Dan Antoni in 2018.
2015 Five years ago today
A former student at Washington State University is seeking $2 million in damages from the school, having undergone surgery for a jaw fracture in 2013 after an alleged assault by a member of the WSU football team. The notice of claim alleges WSU had prior knowledge of activity occurring at Adams Mall that posed a danger to its students, as well as guests on the property. … Pullman will reuse water wastewater to save millions of gallons a day in 2015, according to Pullman City Council’s 14 preliminary goals for the next year. A grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology will help update the 13-year-old design.
2010 10 years ago today
The Moscow School Board will consider whether to opt into a statewide declaration of school district financial emergency at its regular monthly meeting. Declaring financial emergency allows Idaho’s local school boards to renegotiate salaries and contract lengths of teachers, which could mean pay cuts next year for teachers. … Washington District 9 legislator Susan Fagan met with Gov. Chris Gregoire on Monday to urge her to veto a $250,000 school consolidation study included in the supplemental budget. Fagan, R-Pullman, said the study would be a waste of money since a study on the same or similar issue is already being conducted.