2020 One year ago today
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has announced new limits for visitors while requiring all patients to wear a mask before entering the hospital in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19. In a news release, the hospital said patients who do not have a mask will be provided with one upon arrival. The release said the hospital’s mask supply will be restricted to patients, staff and allowed visitors. … Moscow’s SMART Transit announced its fixed-route buses serving the east and west sides of Moscow will remain closed through at least May 2. The decision came during a special board meeting. SMART is an acronym for Sustainable Moscow Area Regional Transportation. It provides public transportation at no charge to its riders and is funded by federal grants and local agencies like the city of Moscow, Latah County and the University of Idaho.
2016 Five years ago today
Washington State University officials say an offer from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport to acquire land needed for the airport’s runway realignment project falls significantly short in covering the costs needed for the university to replace 40 research buildings currently on the land and move at least 25 percent of Tukey Orchard. The airport’s current offer — the amount of which has not been made public — may need to be increased by as much as 10 times to cover the replacement costs, WSU officials say. … Communities and university campuses across the country are coming together this month for Sexual Assault Awareness Month and with the goal of breaking down those stereotypes and promoting conversation and support. Various organizations on the UI campus — including Vandal Health, the UI Women’s Center and Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse — are teaming up to provide events and spread the word about available services.
2011 10 years ago today
The appeals court in Spokane upheld 3-year-old triple vehicle homicide convictions of Frederick Russell following his appeal. Following Russell’s initial arrest and release in June 2001, he fled to Ireland through Canada shortly before his trial was scheduled to start. He was captured in 2005 and later sent back to the United States in an extradition deal that dropped his bail-jumping charges. At the time of the accident, Russell was studying criminal justice at Washington State University. … Four Latah County school districts will ask voters to head to the polls in May to decide on next school year’s supplemental maintenance and operations levies. Superintendents say the levies are necessary to keep school programs running in a time when the state is providing less money for public education. The election is set for May 17 in the Potlatch, Troy, Whitepine and Kendrick school districts. Only Whitepine isn’t seeking a larger levy than last year.