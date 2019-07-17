2018 One year ago today
The plan to construct a multimodal bridge this year on Third Street to span Paradise Creek in Moscow officially died, but the opportunity for a bicycle and pedestrian bridge, at least for a stint, reemerged. Councilor Jim Boland proposed a portable bicycle and pedestrian bridge be installed temporarily while the city pursues more reasonably-priced bids for a permanent vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian bridge. … Plastic and glass could be a thing of the past at recycling collection sites throughout Latah County. Latah County Solid Waste Coordinator Amanda Bashaw told the county commissioners the cost of hauling and separating glass and plastic at recycling centers has risen dramatically in the past several months, and the county needs to start looking at alternatives.
2014 Five years ago today
Lt. Gov. Brad Owen has declared a state of emergency in 20 eastern Washington counties, including Whitman County, as wildfires threaten hundreds of homes, businesses and natural resources. The state’s largest blaze is the Mills Canyon Fire in Chelan County, where more than 1,000 firefighters and support personnel are battling the flames, which have burned more than 22,500 acres, according to state officials. … Researchers at Washington State University and the University of Idaho have been testing the effects and functionality of subsurface irrigation techniques — such as drip irrigation systems — that will be used to replace traditional overhead sprinkler systems. The hope is to reduce water usage while increasing crop yields.
2009 10 years ago today
Donna Lloyd thinks Pullman’s recycling system could use an upgrade. The Sunnyside Hill resident said she’s frustrated with Pullman Disposal’s “inefficiency and inconsistency” to ensure that recyclables end up being reused, rather than in the landfill. “They say they take certain things, but then when they sort it at the curb, they leave things behind,” she said. “What they’ve forced people to do is put things in the trash.” … The Pullman School District could begin enrolling new English language learners at all of its three elementary schools beginning next year. “It’s a three-year plan that we are going to try to implement fall 2010,” Assistant Superintendent Susana Reyes said. For several years, the district has only been enrolling ELL students at Franklin Elementary School.
1994 25 years ago today
It ain’t the Big Bang. In fact, when Comet P/Shoemaker-Levy 9 slams into the planet Jupiter this weekend, it may be an event with no more affect in the cosmos than a snowball slamming into the side of a house. While the weekend collision won’t be a catastrophic event, Julie Lutz, an astronomer at Washington State University, said it’s the first time we’ll see a comet hit a planet. … Lumber mills, environmentalists and labor leaders have U.S. House Speaker Tom Foley and Idaho Democratic Congressman Larry LaRocco in their verbal crosshairs because of the pair’s efforts to allow log exports to continue. “They are exporting jobs and the sustainability of saw mills,” said Brett Bennett, of Princeton-based Bennett Lumber Products.