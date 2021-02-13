2020 One year ago today
The Pullman League of Women Voters is celebrating its 70th anniversary, and the national League of Women Voters organizations turns 100 years old this year. The national group was created months before the 19th amendment was ratified to allow women to vote. Its branches work to get people registered to vote and educate voters about important local issues such as poverty, education and equality.
2016 Five years ago today
Debbie Goetz, who has run Gammy G’s Treasures and Notions quilt shop in downtown Palouse for the past four years, opened her new business, Riverside Retreat & Inn, just down the block last month. Located at the center of downtown along the Palouse River in what was previously a veterinarian’s office, the space has been converted into a quaint, three-bedroom retreat. … Money was no object when it came to pleasing University of Idaho football fans during the 2015 season, according to the final cost of the Fan Zone structure. While the structure’s rental cost was $70,533, it was the site preparation and little add-ons that made a big difference — and turned five figures into six. According to UI summary reports in combination with the rental agreement with Allsite Structure Rentals, the four-month project tallied $489,346 in expenses.
2011 10 years ago today
Cheers filled the Memorial Gym at the University of Idaho campus as referees in striped shirts noted game scores on spreadsheets and an announcer called out the “faceplants” and “meltdowns” of contestants on the gym floor. The regional robotic tournament, called For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Tech Challenge, hosted teams from Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, California and Canada. … The Latah County Historical Society’s sponsorship of a Valentine Celebration began in the late 1990s. This year, musician and craftsman John Elwood, accompanied by Sally Burkart, entertained guests with an arrangement of American folk songs, while guests observed lace-making demonstrations and enjoyed homemade cookies.