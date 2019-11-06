2018 One year ago today
Gritman Medical Center’s lack of psychiatric services appears to be a thing of the past. Two psychiatrists were recruited in May who have now provided care to more than 400 patients in the past six months, Gritman Chief Quality Officer Connie Osborn said. … A large West A and Line streets project scheduled to be constructed more than a dozen years ago is now expected to come to fruition next year, Moscow Public Works Director Les MacDonald told city council.
2014 Five years ago today
College Hill in Pullman has seen a significant increase in rape reports this fall compared to last year, according to the police department. The Pullman City Council met with senators from the Associated Students of Washington State University to address concerns and questions from the student body, including crime, marijuana, transit and recycling. … In a fight against two large dogs, Snowball didn’t have much of a chance. The 10-pound Chihuahua mix was euthanized Oct. 30 at WSU, following what its owner described as a vicious attack by two dogs near Kruegel Park in Pullman.
2009 10 years ago today
Andrew Blanchard was among approximately 25 students ranging from first to fifth grade at Sunnyside Elementary School who received a free book of their choice. The books were provided by the Bernard’s Books Fund, which was established last year by the Pullman Education Foundation with a $2,000 donation. … Pullman residents tackled one of the main and more controversial goals of the Draft College Hill Core Neighborhood Plan: rezoning. It marked the first time the council accepted public testimony on the plan that was recently passed to it by the city’s planning commission.
1994 25 years ago today
A rural location has been identified as a possible landfill site for Latah County. The site being considered is located four miles north of Deary off Idaho Highway 9 near the Stanford turnoff, according to Don Bafus, solid waste coordinator. … This year’s first snowstorm has come early and has brought with it slick roads and rusty winter drivers in both Latah and Whitman counties. Dispatchers at the Washington State Patrol office in Colfax said state troopers have been swamped responding to accidents on state highways.