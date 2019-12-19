2018 One year ago today
For the St. James’ Episcopal Church in Pullman, donating to the Community Action Center is routine. But for its latest project, church members seek to fill a specific need — toilet paper. The children attending Sunday school at St. James’ stacked 950 rolls this weekend, just 50 rolls shy of their 1,000-roll goal. … WSU President Kirk Schulz joined presidents of the state’s other public universities in signing a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee calling for full funding of faculty and staff pay raises in the next state budget. In the past, faculty and staff pay increases at these institutions were paid for by the state, but in 2015, lawmakers implemented a new funding model that split the bill between tuition revenues and the state.
2014 Five years ago today
The Moscow Charter School Associated Student Body doubled up on holiday giving, culminating a six-week project with deliveries of food and warm weather gear throughout the community. The ASB president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and community service representative, all in grades six through eight, were chauffeured by Principal Tony Bonuccelli to deliver 50 coats to Bruneel Tire Factory for its annual Coats for Kids drive and multiple boxes of more than 350 canned, boxed or bagged food items to UI’s food pantry. … The Pullman community will see two new faces patrolling the city’s streets by the end of next summer. Steven Perez, new to the community, and Joshua Bray, who grew up in Pullman, were sworn in to the Pullman Police Department at a small ceremony filled with family, friends, police and city officials.
2009 10 years ago today
For Bailey and Kevin Smith, the path to wellness starts with the upper neck. By making a gentle correction of one or two pounds of pressure, Smith can realign the head and neck, he said. Smith and his wife are chiropractors who specialize in the upper cervical spine. They recently opened the Moscow Health and Wellness Center at University Pointe in Moscow. … Surrounded by stuffed birds and sets of antlers, Terry Cummings is right at home in more ways than one. The former stock broker turned construction worker is an avid hunter, so setting up his newest business venture in the middle of Sure Shot Sporting Goods Company was a no-brainer — especially from an economic standpoint. His newest venture: heaters.
1994 25 years ago today
Nobody told the donkey which way to go. Troy residents who filled the parking lot of the Troy Post Office in preparation for a procession down Main Street got a big surprise. The Christmas parade, complete with Mary, Joseph, the wise men, shepherds and angels, got a late start as the first few strains of “Silent Night” led to a runaway donkey carrying Mary, Brianna MacCracken, 11, in the opposite direction. … With the urging of members from the Whitman County Wetlands Committee, the Whitman County commissioners approved the county wetlands ordinance this morning. The ordinance has been in the works for more than a year. The ordinance required landowners to mitigate, or replace wetlands with wetlands, whenever a change in land use is proposed in a wetlands area.